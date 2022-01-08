STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Actor abduction case: Kerala HC flays prosecution

The High Court on Friday said there should be a specific reason for re-examining a witness in the actor abduction case. 

Published: 08th January 2022 06:22 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th January 2022 06:22 AM

Actor Dileep

Actor Dileep is among the accused in the abduction case (Photo | Arun Angela, EPS)

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The High Court on Friday said there should be a specific reason for re-examining a witness in the actor abduction case. “The right of the accused and the witnesses should be protected,” said the court, which reserved its order on the petition filed by the state government challenging the Ernakulam Additional Special Sessions Court’s rejection of its applications seeking to recall some of the witnesses for re-examination and summon additional witnesses.

The HC asked the prosecution how would the revelation of film director Balachandrakumar aid the prosecution. The director had alleged that actor Dileep, one of the accused, possessed the visuals of the assault on a Malayalam film actor.

“The plea for re-examination of the witness has been raised long after the examination was over. Why is the prosecution making such a request now? It cannot demand a re-examination to overcome its earlier lapses,” said the court.

