Hand over KR Gouri’s savings to her niece: Kerala HC tells treasury dept

By Express News Service

KOCHI: KR Gouri’s niece Dr PC Beenakumari, who was the caregiver for the Communist leader till her death, will finally get her entire treasury savings amounting to over Rs 30 lakh. The state treasury department had earlier refused to hand over the savings to Beenakumari, 64 — the daughter of Gouri’s younger sister — citing that the account had no mention of the nominee. However, the High Court on Friday ordered the department to release the amount.

Justice N Nagaresh issued the order on a petition filed by Beenakumari, currently residing at Vellayambalam in Thiruvananthapuram, challenging the treasury secretary’s order rejecting the request to release the money deposited in the Pension Treasury savings account in the district sub-treasury in Alappuzha and district treasury savings account in Thiruvananthapuram.

Senior Advocate N Nandakumara Menon submitted: “Gouri had executed her last Will and testament registered strictly in accordance with law wherein she had bequeathed an item of immovable property having an extent of 19 cents in Alappuzha, and also her treasury deposits in the Alappuzha district sub-treasury and in Thiruvananthapuram district treasury, and other bank deposits, in favour of the petitioner.”

The counsel said Beenakumari is legally entitled to receive the money in the pension savings bank accounts in the light of the Will.

Gouri Amma, had passed away, aged 102, on May 11, 2021. She died without any children. The court observed that the directorate of treasuries’ stand that the money left behind by Gouri and bequeathed to the petitioner cannot be paid to her without probating the Will cannot be sustained.