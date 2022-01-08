STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Kerala can proceed with SilverLine survey, Railways informs HC

The Railway Board on Friday informed the Kerala High Court that it has granted 'in-principle approval' (IPA) for taking up pre-investment activities for the SilverLine project.

Published: 08th January 2022

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan explains the benefits of the SilverLine semi high-speed railway line at the ‘Janapaksham’ programme at TDM Hall in Kochi on Thursday | Albin Mathe w

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The Railway Board on Friday informed the Kerala High Court that it has granted 'in-principle approval' (IPA) for taking up pre-investment activities for the SilverLine project. "As the SilverLine project is not a special railway project, the state government does not require any sanction from the Railways for conducting a survey or doing a social impact study or acquisition of land for the project," submitted the counsel for Railways.

The submissions were made when two writ petitions filed by James Alex and others from Kottayam challenging the demarcation of boundaries of the land for the project came up for hearing. Babu Joseph Kuruvathazha, counsel for petitioners, contended that the special project included all the railway projects including SilverLine project. Therefore, the Central government was alone competent to issue notifications for the survey and other proceedings for acquisition of land. Therefore, the order issued for the survey and demarcation of land for the project amounted to usurping the power of the Central government.

The counsel for the Railways submitted that the government could proceed with the survey and acquisition proceeding for the project under the Land Acquisition Act. The project did not form part of a special project. The state government submitted that survey and demarcation of boundaries of the land for the project were only preliminary works ahead of the land acquisition proceedings. 

