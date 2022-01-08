STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Vigilance raid on six corporations, zonal offices

The Vigilance and Anti-Corruption Bureau on Friday raided six municipal corporations and their zonal offices as part of a special drive and detected various irregularities.

Published: 08th January 2022

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The Vigilance and Anti-Corruption Bureau on Friday raided six municipal corporations and their zonal offices as part of a special drive and detected various irregularities. The raids were carried out  at Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam, Kochi, Thrissur, Kozhikode and Kannur Corporations and their zonal offices.

The Vigilance said it was found that the amount collected by the Revenue Department officials of Thiruvananthapuram corporation’s Vizhinjam zonal office till December 29, 2021, is yet to be deposited in government treasury. It was also found that fuel efficiency test was not conducted on corporation vehicles and the logbook of the same was not being kept. 

In Venpalavattom zonal office, no action was taken on an application filed in 2019 for constructing a house in two-and-a-half cent land. In Vattiyoorkavu zonal office, it was found that the applicants were not informed about the rejection of their applications for constructing buildings. 

In Thrissur corporation, it was found that applications filed directly by the public were rejected without valid reasons. The officials were also found to have granted construction permission to certain applicants without considering the type of land the buildings were to come up with. In Kozhikode corporation, 14 permit applications and eight regularization applications that were pending for six months were recovered.

As many as 80 occupancy certificates were also found lying in the office. In Kannur corporation’s Kuzhathi zonal office, irregularities have been detected in the way the land tax is determined.
The Vigilance in a statement said it was found that the applications filed by the agents were swiftly processed, while those filed by the public directly were kept in abeyance. Certain officers were found to have taken bribe to let off those who use fire exits and parking areas for other purposes.

