Anomalies in purchase: Details on files missing from health dept sought

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The state police have sought detailed information from the health department on the files which went missing from the department. As part of it, the Cantonment police have written to the Director of Health Services seeking information about over 500 missing files. Police said that they cannot register a case as the health department has not given the details of files. It is alleged that the missing files are related to illegal purchases done by the health department during the pandemic.

According to police, the health department has not provided accurate information on the complaint which was given to the police earlier and hence the police asked the department to present more details. The important files related to purchases went missing a month ago. Even after lodging a complaint a month ago, police could not register an FIR till date. However, police said it is up to the health department officials to find the files.

Earlier, serious allegations were levelled against the health department and Kerala Medical Services Corporation Ltd (KMSCL) regarding the purchase of PPE kits without floating a tender raising serious anomalies during the Covid first and second wave in state.

Though a vigilance inquiry should have been ordered on the day the irregularities came to light, the state government was reluctant to announce an inquiry. Finally, the government entrusted the inspection wing of the finance department to investigate the issue.

The health department said it will look into the irregularities in purchase. Meanwhile, Health Minister Veena George said that the missing files were old ones and they had nothing to do with the purchase that occurred during the pandemic. She said the police had informed her that the files were not stolen.