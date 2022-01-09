Couple, son found dead in their house in Kerala's Konni village

By Express News Service

PATHANAMTHITTA: A couple and their only son were found dead in their house at Payyanamon in Pathanamthitta's Konni village on Sunday morning. The deceased have been identified as Soni (53) his wife Reena (44) and their son Ryan (7).

The relatives of the deceased said that Soni and his family were in the Middle East and he was doing business there. "They returned here last March after their business landed in a loss. He was suffering from depression following his financial loss," said a relative.

Soni also had other financial constraints. "Today morning, we came to this house after we didn't see anybody outside. Doors were remaining locked," the relative said. A ward member said that the relatives found the bodies through the gap in the window.

Konni SHO G Arun said that the exact cause of the death has not been ascertained. "This family was in financial constraints. We are waiting for the scientific and fingerprint experts teams to reach the spot. We will soon shift the bodies to the morgue of the hospital after completing the legal formalities," said Arun.