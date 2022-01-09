STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Kidnap of newborn: ‘No security lapse at hospital’

Published: 09th January 2022 06:20 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th January 2022 06:20 AM   |  A+A-

Aswathy, whose baby was stolen from the Government MCH in Kottayam, leaving the hospital after she was discharged from the maternity ward on Saturday

By Express News Service

KOTTAYAM: A preliminary investigation into the abduction of an infant girl from the Kottayam Government Medical College Hospital (MCH) has ruled out the accusations of a security lapse. Thomas Mathew, joint director of directorate of medical education, on Saturday visited the MCH as part of the inquiry ordered by the Health Minister Veena George. 

Though authorities have placed a woman security officer under suspension for alleged callousness while on duty, Mathew said prima facie no lapse was found on the part of the hospital authorities. According to him, Neethu, who stole the baby, did not seem to have received help from any hospital employee. He recorded the statements of the baby’s mother, grandmother, and employees who were on duty.

Mathew also checked the CCTV visuals as part of the investigation. “As per CCTV visuals, the accused entered the hospital leaving her eight-year-old boy at the entrance and stayed in front of the maternity ward alone for a minute seemingly to prepare herself before approaching the mother and the baby. The visuals show that she did not speak with anyone and nobody helped her. Hence, security lapses cannot be suspected. However, we will inquire about all matters in detail,” he said.

Mathew said he will submit a detailed report to the health minister soon, with details of the present security arrangements and functioning of surveillance cameras in the hospital. Meanwhile, police will seek Neethu’s custody for further interrogation. Officials said the accused would also be taken to the hotel where she had stayed and the medical store from where she had purchased the long coat, as part of evidence collection.

Mother, child leave hospital 

Two days after her new-born baby was stolen, and recovered within two hours, Aswathy left the hospital with the child on Saturday on doctors’ advice. According to hospital sources, the mother and baby are healthy. She left for her residence in Vandiperiyar.Meanwhile, the parents have named the baby Ajayya (unbeatable), as suggested by T S Reneesh, Gandhinagar SI, who led the operation to rescue the baby.

