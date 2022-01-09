KSRTC shuttle service to Govt MCH begins

By Express News Service

KOCHI: KSRTC launched its shuttle service from Kalamassery to Ernakulam Government Medical College on Saturday. Transport Minister Antony Raju flagged off the service along with Industries Minister P Rajeeve.The transport minister said that KSRTC will start a city circular service from Kalamassery if the municipality provides bus parking facilities. The minister was speaking after inaugurating the KSRTC shuttle bus service at HMT Junction here.

The industries minister said that the first 10,000 passengers will have a free ride as the Kalamassery Medical College PTA has sponsored Rs 1 lakh for KSRTC’s shuttle service. At the request of the industries minister, the service was extended till Kangarapady. The bus service is part of the expansion of the transport facility in the Kalamassery assembly constituency.

It will benefit hundreds of commuters to the medical college from different parts of the district. The shuttle service will begin at 7 am and continue until 3 pm. The journey from HMT Junction to medical college will cost only Rs 10. At the event, Antony Raju announced that the service from Manjali to Kalamassery via Aduvassery, Thadikkadavu, UC College, Malikampeedika, Thiruvalloor, Panayikulam, and Edayar will begin this month.