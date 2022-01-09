STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Kerala

KSRTC shuttle service to Govt MCH begins

The bus service is part of the expansion of the transport facility in the Kalamassery assembly constituency. 

Published: 09th January 2022 06:36 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th January 2022 06:36 AM   |  A+A-

KSRTC bus stand

By Express News Service

KOCHI: KSRTC launched its shuttle service from Kalamassery to Ernakulam Government Medical College on Saturday. Transport Minister Antony Raju flagged off the service along with Industries Minister P Rajeeve.The transport minister said that KSRTC will start a city circular service from Kalamassery if the municipality provides bus parking facilities. The minister was speaking after inaugurating the KSRTC shuttle bus service at HMT Junction here. 

The industries minister said that the first 10,000 passengers will have a free ride as the Kalamassery Medical College PTA has sponsored Rs 1 lakh for KSRTC’s shuttle service. At the request of the industries minister, the service was extended till Kangarapady. The bus service is part of the expansion of the transport facility in the Kalamassery assembly constituency. 

It will benefit hundreds of commuters to the medical college from different parts of the district. The shuttle service will begin at 7 am and continue until 3 pm. The journey from HMT Junction to medical college will cost only Rs 10. At the event, Antony Raju announced that the service from Manjali to Kalamassery via Aduvassery, Thadikkadavu, UC College, Malikampeedika, Thiruvalloor, Panayikulam, and Edayar will begin this month. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
KSRTC
India Matters
CPM Flag (File photo| EPS)
Listen to Electron and his brothers
Health workers carry a COVID-19 patient to be admitted to Civil Hospital in Ahmedabad, India, Saturday, Jan. 8, 2022. (Photo | AP)
1,59,632 new COVID cases in India, highest in 224 days; 552 Omicron infections reported
A view of the COVID care centre at the Commonwealth Games Village Sports Complex in New Delhi. (File photo| ANI)
Third wave: India sees creepy-crawly rate of COVID-related hospitalisations
Seven-year-old Jewel from Kerala, set for Guinness record in swimming

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp