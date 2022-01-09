Man beaten to death by neighbour 

By Express News Service

PALAKKAD: A 63-year-old man was beaten to death by his neighbour and his two sons here on Friday night. The deceased is Baputty of Thonipadam in Alathur. The accused are Abdu Rehman, 55, and sons Shajahan, 28, and another minor son.

According to the police, an altercation had occurred between Baputty and Abdu Rehman and his sons regarding the release of water from the former’s cattle shed to Rehman’s property. Earlier also Abdu Rehman had beaten up Baputty regarding the same issue and was arrested by the police. Rehman secured bail recently. Alathur circle inspector Riyaz Chakeri said the three accused have been taken into custody. “After postmortem examination, the body was handed over to his relatives. The accused will be produced in court on Sunday,” he said.