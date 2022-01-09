STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Towards better nutrition, livelihood

Technopark-based firm UST, and NGOs Thanal and PAN India have helped set up a millet-processing unit in Attappadi, reports Aathira Haridas

The community-managed millet processing unit at the Sambarkode tribal hamlet

By Aathira Haridas
Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The residents of the Sambarkode tribal hamlet in Attappadi now have a brand new community-managed millet processing unit. Comprising five machines -- two pre-cleaning and three processing -- the unit can process multiple varieties of millets, like finger, foxtail, kodo, pearl, pigeon pea and maize. This helps protect the diversity and indigenous food habits of the tribal people. 

In an attempt to address the nutritional challenges faced by the tribal community, and also to ensure livelihood, the project was implemented by the Technopark-based firm, UST, in association with NGOs Thanal and PAN India. The hamlet has also received two power tillers.

Bharathan P Ashok, from the tribal community, who is the programme coordinator at Thanal, said that setting up the mill saves time and  money, and helps protect food diversity. “The tribal people had to earlier travel over 14km to neighbouring Tamil Nadu to get their millet processed. Now, with their own mill, they can save  both time and money,” said Bharathan. 

The unit, set up at Agali town in Attappadi by UST as part of its CSR initiative, is situated at a walking distance from five tribal hamlets. It  is also accessible by other modes of transport from 20 tribal hamlets. The five tribal hamlets that directly benefit from the unit, include Karayoor, Bodichala, Thazhesambarkode, Melesambarkode and Koodenchala. The unit is being managed by the tribes themselves and a team of seven tribal youth is entrusted with its operations. 

Thanal has provided technical support for the project. Jayakumar C, a trustee at Thanal,  said, “It is a community-led programme. Moreover, though they were growing millet, they couldn’t use the grain for their own use since they had to traverse long distances to get it processed. Now, having a processing unit of their own, it is convenient to use the produce,” said Jayakumar.

Smita Sharma, global programme manager, CSR, UST, said that the focus was on addressing the nutritional issues of tribal people. “The unit ensures that  indigenous millet that the tribals produce can be processed at the hamlet and used for their needs. Further, it reduces women’s drudgery and addresses livelihood issues,” said Smita.

The unit which was set up in December is awaiting the panchayat’s permit and is expected to become operational in February.

