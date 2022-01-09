Two new species of flower flies discovered

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Two new species of rare wasp mimicking flower flies have been discovered in the forests of the Western Ghats and North East. The newly discovered species has been named Monoceromyia flavoscutata and M. nigra and belong to the Syrphidae family. The discovery of the member of the rare genus Monoceromyia comes after a gap of 80 years in India.

“Flies belonging to the Syrphidae family are seen around us. But, flies belonging to Monoceromyia of the same family are rare. These flower flies are distinct and rare, with wasp-like features. It mimics the wasp-like features to escape from predators,” said Anooj S S, assistant professor of entomology at College of Agriculture, Padannakkad. The study was published in the Journal of Asia-Pacific Entomology.

The members of the genus are extremely rare, with only 12 species being reported from India. The researchers also revised the genus and redescribed seven existing species in the genus. “The two species -- Monoceromyia multipunctata and M polistoides -- are not different and are the same. Seven species were redescribed by adding more pictures and descriptions,” said Anooj. The species were discovered after surveys in the evergreen forests of Kerala, Tamil Nadu and Arunachal Pradesh.

Researchers said that the habitat requirements for the newly discovered species are unlike that of other flower flies. “The unique habitat preferences of the flies such as sap runs, colonies of stingless bees and water fills of plants like bamboo show their conservation value. You can’t find these flies everywhere,” said Anooj.