Couple hacked to death in Kerala's Palakkad district, cops yet to trace victim's son

While the body of Chandran (60) was found lying in a pool of blood in the living room of the house, his wife Devi (50) was found dead in the bedroom.

Published: 10th January 2022 01:16 PM  |   Last Updated: 10th January 2022 01:16 PM   |  A+A-

Image used for representational purposes

By Express News Service

PALAKKAD: An elderly couple was found dead with multiple injuries inside their house at Pratheeksha Nagar near Puduppariyaram in Palakkad district on Monday morning. While the body of Chandran (60) was found lying in a pool of blood in the living room of the house, his wife Devi (50) was found dead in the bedroom.

A bottle of poison and pesticides were also recovered from the room. The police have launched a manhunt for Sanal, the second son of the couple. He did not answer the calls on his mobile, said the police.

According to the neighbours, Sanal was seen in the house till 9 pm on Sunday. Sanal was employed at a jewellery shop in Mumbai and had returned home after he lost the job due to COVID recently. Sanal is an engineering graduate. The two other children of the couple, are settled in Ernakulam.

