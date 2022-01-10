STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Kerala

IAC Vikrant sails for its third sea trials

The warship will undertake complex manoeuvres to establish specific readings of how it performs under various conditions

Published: 10th January 2022 03:31 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th January 2022 03:31 AM   |  A+A-

The Indigenous Aircraft Carrier Vikrant that headed out for its third set of sea trials on Sunday, Jan 9, 2022. (Photo | Express)

By Express News Service

KOCHI:  The Indigenous Aircraft Carrier (IAC) Vikrant headed out for its third set of sea trials on Sunday lasting about two weeks to undertake complex manoeuvres to establish specific readings of how the warship performs under various conditions. 

Scientists from the Naval Science and Technological Laboratory, a DRDO laboratory based in Visakhapatnam, would also be embarked during the trials. In addition, various sensor suites of the ship would also be tested, an official release said here. 

The maiden sea trials in August last year saw the IAC establish propulsion, navigational suite, and basic operations and the second sea trial later in October-November witnessed the ship being put through its paces in terms of various machinery trials and flight trials.

The ship was out for 10 days proving its sustenance in the second sortie.  In its latest sea trials, the warship would operate a mix of MiG-29K fighter aircraft and various helicopters, ranging from the Kamov 31 Air Early Warning helicopters, the soon-to-be-inducted MH-60R multi-role helicopters, and the indigenously developed Advanced Light Helicopter Mk III. 

The third trials come after both President Ram Nath Kovind and Vice-President M Venkaiah Naidu, who reviewed the progress of the IAC during their recent visits to the Southern Naval Command headquarters in Kochi, conveyed their satisfaction and expressed their best wishes to all the stakeholders involved in the project. In its second sortie, various seamanship evolutions were successfully cleared. 

The IAC has been a success story on numerous counts. Be it the case of Atmanirbharta wherein 76% of the equipment is indigenously sourced or the close engagement between the design teams of the Indian Navy and Cochin Shipyard Limited – a high-point in the largest and most complex warship ever to be built in the country. “That the ship has been able to carry out basic flying operations from its very first sortie itself is a landmark in Indian warship construction history,” the release said. 

More trials 

  • The third trials come after both President Ram Nath Kovind and Vice-President M Venkaiah Naidu reviewed the progress of the IAC during their recent visits to the Southern Naval Command headquarters in Kochi
  • After the successful completion of a series of progressive sea trials, the ship is scheduled to be commissioned as INS Vikrant later this year, as the nation commemorates ‘Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav’.
Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
IAC Vikrant Indigenous Aircraft Carrier DRDO
India Matters
For representational purpose only
COVID-19: India records 1,79,723 new cases, 146 deaths
Prime Minister Narendra Modi
PM sends 100 pairs of jute footwear for Kashi Vishwanath Dham workers
In this Bihar village, children are trained to commit crimes
Produce from Skyo farms
MBA grad now a farmer, sells organic fruits

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp