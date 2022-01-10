STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Kerala

Kerala clocks 5,797 fresh Covid-19 cases, 166 deaths

Thiruvananthapuram recorded the highest with 1,486 fresh cases followed by Ernakulam and Kozhikode.

Published: 10th January 2022 06:15 PM  |   Last Updated: 10th January 2022 06:15 PM   |  A+A-

Covid Test

For representational purpose only

By PTI

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Kerala on Monday saw a slight dip in the daily Covid-19 cases, as compared to a day ago, with the state reporting 5,797 new infections which raised the caseload to 52,82,214.

The southern state had logged 6,238 Covid-19 cases on Sunday.

On Monday, Kerala also reported 166 deaths taking the fatalities to 49,757, a state government release said.

Of the deaths, 19 were recorded over the last few days and 147 designated as Covid-19 deaths after receiving appeals based on the new guidelines of the Centre and the directions of the Supreme Court.

With 2,796 more people recovering from the virus since Sunday, the total recoveries reached 52,03,146 and the active cases reached 37,736, the release said.

As many as 45,691 samples were tested in the last 24 hours.

Among the 14 districts, Thiruvananthapuram recorded the highest with 1,486 fresh cases followed by Ernakulam (929) and Kozhikode (561).

Of the new cases, 56 were health workers, 112 from outside the State and 5,309 infected through contact with the source of it not being clear in 320, the release said.

There are currently 1,20,368 people under surveillance in various districts, of whom 1,17,548 are in home or institutional quarantine and 2,820 in hospitals, the release said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Covid-19 Coronavirus Omicron Kerala
India Matters
For representational purpose only. (Photo | Ashishkrishna HP, EPS)
No need to test the asymptomatic and low-risk contacts, says ICMR 
Delhi High Court (File Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Marital rape should be punished: Delhi High Court
Dr Narasimhaiah Srinivasaiah.
Doctor by day, farmer by night: Meet Bengaluru's Dr Srinivasaiah
Mahuva MLA Mohanbhai Dhodiya
Believe it or not, "visionary" BJP MLA foresees death of a native villager

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp