Mollywood actor attack case survivor breaks her silence; affirms she will continue her struggle for justice

By Online Desk

CHENNAI: The survivor in the Mollywood actor sexual assault case has said she will continue to struggle for justice. A popular actor Dileep is a key accused in the case.

In a new development based on the latest revelations made by film director P Balachandra Kumar, the survivor chose to break her silence by putting out a statement on her Instagram page to thank all the supporters who spoke for her when there were attempts from her attackers and their coterie to silence her.

In her statement, the survivor said despite the fact that she was not to be blamed in the case, there were attempts to insult, silence, and alienate her. On all such occasions, a section of the people backing her chose to break their silence and speak out for her. For them, she expressed her heartfelt thanks.

"For five years now, my name and my identity have been stifled amid the assault I was subjected to," she said.

The survivor affirmed that for justice to prevail, to ensure that the wrongdoers were punished and no such incidents take place in the future she will continue her journey.

Meanwhile, an audio clip of a purported conversation between one of the key accused in the case, 'Pulsar' Suni, and a witness in the case and former prison inmate, Jinson has come out in the public. In the clip, Suni admits to having met film director Balachandra Kumar. He also does not deny various allegations levelled against actor Dileep by Balachandra Kumar recently. Among other things, Balachandra Kumar had revealed that a VIP had handed over the visuals of the actor attack case to Dileep.

Police would, according to a report, submit before a magistrate court in Aluva, the fresh FIR registered against the actor for allegedly endangering the lives of the investigation officer. The FIR was filed against Dileep and five others.

The popular Malayalam actor was abducted and sexually assaulted inside a moving car for about two hours by the accused including 'Pulsar' Suni on the night of February 17, 2017. In connection with the case, Dileep was arrested on July 10, 2017, and let out on bail by the Kerala High Court on October 3, the same year.

