STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Kerala

Omicron Surge: Kerala restricts gatherings in weddings and funeral processions to 50; no relief for students as off-line classes to continue

The meeting however postponed the decision to put restrictions on off-line classes in the wake of the Covid surge. The decision has been kept pending till the next Covid review meeting.

Published: 10th January 2022 02:57 PM  |   Last Updated: 10th January 2022 02:57 PM   |  A+A-

Pinarayi vijayan

Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan (Photo | EPS/Albin Mathew)

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: In the wake of the Omicron spread, the state government has further restricted the number of people attending wedding and funeral functions to 50.

The decision was taken in a Covid review meeting chaired by Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Monday. A similar meeting held on January 4 restricted the maximum number of people attending indoor functions to 75 and outdoor functions to 150.

Monday’s meeting also advised all to conduct political, social, and cultural gatherings through the online mode. The participants attending the emergency offline functions shall ensure social distancing at the venue. The meeting also decided to avoid public functions.

The chief minister directed the health and education departments to complete the vaccination for children in the 15-18 age group by this week. He said the vaccination in school campuses will be considered. The meeting however postponed the decision to put restrictions on off-line classes in the wake of the Covid surge. The decision has been kept pending till the next Covid review meeting.

The Kudumbasree election and Gram Sabha shall be conducted by following the covid protocol, the meeting decided. It also asked the health department to strengthen the telemedicine system. Pinarayi has asked for a massive information campaign on Omicron.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Omicron Pinarayi Vijayan online mode off-line classes Kudumbasree election Gram Sabha
India Matters
For representational purpose only
COVID-19: India records 1,79,723 new cases, 146 deaths
Prime Minister Narendra Modi
PM sends 100 pairs of jute footwear for Kashi Vishwanath Dham workers
In this Bihar village, children are trained to commit crimes
Produce from Skyo farms
MBA grad now a farmer, sells organic fruits

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp