Omicron Surge: Kerala restricts gatherings in weddings and funeral processions to 50; no relief for students as off-line classes to continue

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: In the wake of the Omicron spread, the state government has further restricted the number of people attending wedding and funeral functions to 50.

The decision was taken in a Covid review meeting chaired by Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Monday. A similar meeting held on January 4 restricted the maximum number of people attending indoor functions to 75 and outdoor functions to 150.

Monday’s meeting also advised all to conduct political, social, and cultural gatherings through the online mode. The participants attending the emergency offline functions shall ensure social distancing at the venue. The meeting also decided to avoid public functions.

The chief minister directed the health and education departments to complete the vaccination for children in the 15-18 age group by this week. He said the vaccination in school campuses will be considered. The meeting however postponed the decision to put restrictions on off-line classes in the wake of the Covid surge. The decision has been kept pending till the next Covid review meeting.

The Kudumbasree election and Gram Sabha shall be conducted by following the covid protocol, the meeting decided. It also asked the health department to strengthen the telemedicine system. Pinarayi has asked for a massive information campaign on Omicron.