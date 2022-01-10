STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
RSP leaders vacate RS Unni’s house, materials removed

The decision to vacate the house was taken following the allegations of encroachment raised against RSP leaders by R S Unni’s granddaughters Anjana and Amritha.

Published: 10th January 2022 03:57 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th January 2022 03:57 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

KOLLAM:  The R S Unni Foundation office-bearers on Sunday vacated the office functioning from the former MLA’s house in Sakthikulangara, which was allegedly encroached by them. The movable items were removed from the house in the presence of the police.

The decision to vacate the house was taken following the allegations raised against RSP leaders by R S Unni’s granddaughters Anjana and Amritha. They alleged that RSP leaders, including MP N K Premachandran, tried to encroach on their grandfather’s property. The movable property was removed in the presence of the police.

State Women’s Commission member Shahida Kamal, meanwhile, visited Anjana and Amritha at their house on Sunday. The commission member said there was no record of such an organisation being registered at the address of the building occupied by the foundation. Democratic Women’s Association had also announced its support to R S Unni’s grandchildren.

Anjana and Amritha thanked everyone who supported them in the fight to win back their property. The foundation was formed in 2016 in memory of R S Unni. It is registered as the headquarters of Ramankulangara Cosmos Building. 

Premachandran is the chairman of the foundation. Although it was intended to work in the trade union, no follow-up action was taken after the formation of the foundation, alleged Anjana.

