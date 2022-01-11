Congress leaders condemn SFI activist's killing, blame CPM for murder politics in Kerala

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Senior Congress leaders including KPCC president K Sudhakaran on Wednesday condemned the murder of SFI worker Dheeraj in Idukki. Sudhakaran, however, added that the CPM should first stop indulging in violence. The Congress cannot support murderous politics, but the communist party has no moral right to indict other parties as its leaders turned campuses in the state into a hotbed of violence, he said.

“If we take into account the total number of KSU activists killed on campuses in the state so far, the number of SFI activists who fell victim to murder politics is not even one-third of it. It was due to the policies of Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and CPM party secretary Kodiyeri Balakrishnan that campuses in the state become a hotbed of violence,” he said. The Congress could not entertain murder politics and has deputed a committee to look into the circumstances that led to the murder in Idukki, he said, adding that the party will respond based on the report submitted by the committee.

While condemning the murder, senior Congress leader Ramesh Chennithala said the attack unleashed by CPM and SFI workers against Congress party offices and inside campuses soon after the incident shows the true colours of the CPM in the state. “You can uproot the flag poles of the Congress, but the people of the state will disown you one day,” Chennithala said.

The Idukki campus murder was an unfortunate incident and the CPM should not try to exploit it, said K C Joseph. “It was an accidental murder and the CPM's attempt to unleash an attack against Congress workers and party offices over the issue will lead to serious consequences," he warned. "Any attempt to isolate the KPCC president over the issue will not be allowed,” he said. Senior leaders like Oommen Chandy and K C Venugopal also condemned the murder in Idukki.