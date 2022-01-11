STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Kerala man, who was once soccer sensation Maradona's hairstylist, struggles to make ends meet

Diego Maradona’s official hairstylist is now living in a rented house in Thammanam

Published: 11th January 2022 06:45 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th January 2022 03:20 PM   |  A+A-

Anwar with the signed T-shirt

By Anu Kuruvilla
Express News Service

KOCHI: From being a hairstylist of Argentinian football legend Diego Maradona to a pauper, the trajectory of Muhammed Anwar’s life has been on a decline, and it is heartbreaking. Unable to land a regular job, he has now been forced to auction the T-shirt signed by Maradona.

52-year-old Anwar was a sought-after hairstylist in Dubai where he had been working with various beauty salons for the past 20 years. 

“It was then that I got appointed as the hairstylist of the Al Wasl Football Club. I was the official hairstylist of Diego Maradona for the three years he stayed with the club as their coach,” said Anwar. 

He says Maradona gifted him the T-shirt. “When he came to know about my son’s birthday, he asked me to get a T-shirt. He then proceeded to sign his name on it,” recalls  Anwar. After ending his life as an expatriate, Anwar returned home without any savings, and his family didn’t give him a warm welcome. 

Anwar with Maradona in UAE

“I began working in various beauty salons in the city. That was before the pandemic struck. The lockdown led to the closure of the salons and I was left without any income,” said Anwar, who lives at a rented house at Maithiri Road, Thammanam. Even though the salons reopened after Covid restrictions were eased, he couldn’t find work. 

“He is not in his prime and has a sickly look,” said Ratheesh H R, a well-wisher.

“That is probably why none of the salons is ready to employ him,” said Ratheesh, who got him a job at his crew facility management centre. 

Anwar is planning to auction the T-shirt on Wednesday or Thursday, said Ratheesh. He is keeping his fingers crossed and hopes to get a good price for the T-shirt.

“With the money that I receive from the auction, I hope to set up a hair salon and thereby earn my keep,” 
added Anwar.

