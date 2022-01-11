STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
KSRTC buses to look spick and span

KSRTC has readied a schedule to clean the buses regularly.

KSRTC bus stand

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: KSRTC has readied a schedule to clean the buses regularly. The Superfast, fast passengers and city circular buses shall be washed once every two days, while ordinary and JNNURM non-AC buses shall be cleaned once every three days, said an order by KSRTC CMD Biju Prabhakar.

He asked KSRTC units to appoint workers in proportion to the number of vehicles operated, to wash the buses. He encouraged people to send pictures of dirty buses and those without horns and light to the WhatsApp number 9400058900 and warned to sack cleaning staff if the public’s complaints are found to be true.

