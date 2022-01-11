Minor brawl led to SFI activist's murder, say students

Nejma Sulaiman By

IDUKKI: While the district was gearing up to celebrate the golden jubilee of its formation, the news of SFI activist Dheeraj Rajendran’s murder at Government Engineering College located in the district headquarters of Painavu sent shock waves on Monday.

Extreme violence has been rare in the colleges in Idukki. Government Engineering College had not witnessed any serious incidents of political violence in the past, though there had been some minor clashes between student groups.

On Monday, the students were eagerly waiting for the college election results after casting their votes when the killing took place, causing panic among them. According to students at the college, a minor brawl between SFI and Youth Congress members snowballed into serious violence resulting in the murder. A 15-member group of Youth Congress workers were waiting outside the college gate when the polling ended. SFI activists questioned their presence, which resulted in a brawl between the two groups.

Suddenly, infuriated Youth Congress activists whipped out knives. Following this, SFI workers tried to chase them away. On reaching the bridge that connects the district panchayat and a museum, located 100 metres from the college, YC workers turned back and attacked SFI activists, students said.

They stabbed three students -- Dheeraj, 21, of Athira Nivas of Palakulangara at Taliparamba in Kannur; A S Amal of Punartham house in Kollam; and Abhijith T Sunil of Thrissur. All of them are final-year students. Dheeraj was in front and he was stabbed in the chest. Although all three were rushed to the hospital, Dheeraj’s life could not be saved. Dheeraj was attacked with a pen knife which Nikhil Paily, Youth Congress Vazhathope local area secretary, had in his hands, it is learnt.

The condition of Amal and Abhijith, admitted in Idukki Medical College Hospital, is said to be stable. The college, which was started in 2000 when P J Joseph was the education minister, was a role model for other government-run colleges for its efficiency in teaching and its high pass percentage. Although KSU had been leading the college union earlier, SFI started gaining supremacy on the campus since 2007.

“Clashes started occurring only after students got influenced by political forces from outside. Until then, there were no political clashes between student groups,” said Aswin, a student. Following the murder, the college has been closed till further notice. More police personnel led by the Idukki SP have been deployed to prevent any further untoward incident.

After the autopsy at Idukki MCH on Tuesday, Dheeraj’s body will be kept at the CPM district committee office for the public to pay homage. Later, the convoy carrying the body will be stopped at Thodupuzha, Moovattupuzha, Perumbavoor, Angamaly, Thrissur, Tirur, Kozhikode, Vadakara, Taliparamba and Palakulangara.

Pinarayi condemns killing; it’s planned murder, says CPM

T’Puram: The murder of SFI activist Dheeraj in Idukki drew sharp reactions from the government and the CPM. While Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan termed the incident highly saddening, the ruling party said it was a planned murder. Condemning the murder, Pinarayi said directives have been issued to bring the culprits to book. “It is highly saddening.

We will not allow any attempts to create tension in educational institutions,” he said. Higher Education Minister R Bindu alleged that the murder was part of attempts to disrupt the peaceful atmosphere in campuses. “It was done with political intentions and carried out by Youth Congress workers from outside the campus. The government will take steps to bring the culprits before law,” she said.

The CPM leadership alleged that it was a planned murder carried out with the knowledge of the Congress leadership. “KSU and Youth Congress criminals are behind the brutal murder. Ever since K Sudhakaran took over as state Congress president, the party has been indulging in violence,” alleged CPM state secretary Kodiyeri Balakrishnan.