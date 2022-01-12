Covid-19: Kerala reports first Omicron cluster at Pathanamthitta nursing college

By PTI

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The state reported the first Omicron cluster in a private nursing college in Pathanamthitta. It is suspected that a student in the college got the infection through a person recently returned from abroad.

As many as 76 new Omicron cases have been confirmed on Wednesday. The new cases have been found in 11 districts - Thrissur (15), Pathanamthitta (13), Alappuzha (8), Kannur (8), Thiruvananthapuram (6), Kottayam (6), Kollam (5), Kozhikode (4), Kasaragod (2), Ernakulam (1) and Wayanad (1).

Besides, a person from Tamil Nadu was also tested positive for Omicron. Among the newly confirmed cases 59 came from low risk countries and 7 from high risk countries. There were 9 persons infected locally - Three from Thrissur, two each from Pathanamthitta, Alappuzha and Kottayam.

The state has reported 421 Omicron cases so far. It included 290 from low risk countries, 85 from high risk countries and 43 infections locally. Besides, three from other states were also confirmed with Omicron infection.

(With inputs from agencies)