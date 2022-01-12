Kerala HC seeks govt’s view on Dileep’s bail petition, arrest unlikely till Friday

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The High Court on Tuesday sought the view of the state government on the anticipatory bail pleas filed by actor Dileep and two others in the case registered against them for allegedly conspiring to endanger the lives of police officers who were probing the 2017 actor abduction incident.

The court will hear the pleas on Friday, indicating that the actor won’t be arrested until then. Dileep’s brother P Sivakumar and brother-in-law T N Suraj are the other two who have moved the High Court.

During Tuesday’s hearing, government pleader Sajju S submitted that the allegation against Dileep in the new FIR was very serious. However, Dileep’s counsel dismissed it saying it is a “mockery”.

“The trial in the actor abduction case was nearing completion. The probe officer was to be examined on December 29. However, on December 25, a person told a news channel that he learnt about a connection between Dileep and prime accused Pulsar Suni four years ago,” said the actor’s counsel.

“However, the persons did not make any allegation at the time. The new allegation has been made to prevent the probe officer’s examination,” said the counsel, adding that the senior counsel representing Dileep had tested positive for Covid and sought adjournment of trial.

Though the counsel sought an order not to arrest the petitioners, including Dileep, the court declined to pass the order and adjourned the hearing to Friday. The government pleader said it cannot assure that the petitioners will not be arrested until Friday.

Submitted authentic proof to crime branch: Director

Kochi: Director P Balachandrakumar on Tuesday said evidence against actor Dileep submitted to the crime branch is authentic. He was speaking to reporters after he appeared at the crime branch office in Kochi to give a statement in the case registered against Dileep and five others for conspiracy to harm police officers who probed actor abduction case. According to him, he has given all audio recordings in which Dileep and other accused planned to harm the police officers. He claimed that even Dileep has no dispute regarding the authenticity of the audio clips and other evidence released by him these days. Balachandrakumar claimed that his life is under threat following the revelation and that he has informed the matter to the police.