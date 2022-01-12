Kerala youth activists' clash: Slain SFI activist's mortal remains cremated at Thrichambaram

By Express News Service

KANNUR: When the mortal remains of Dheeraj Raveendran, the SFI activist who was allegedly murdered by Youth Congress workers during a political clash at Government Engineering College in Idukki, reached his house at Thrichambaram near Taliparamba, it was around 1 am on Wednesday.

Even during the late hours, hundreds of party supporters and leaders were waiting at the house to pay their final respects to the departed student leader as his parents burst into tears and wept over his lifeless body which was brought by the party in a mourning procession from Idukki.

Though it was expected that the body would reach his house at around 4 pm on Tuesday, it got delayed for almost 9 hours due to the flow of party workers and supporters who paid their final respects to Dheeraj. The CPM had also made arrangements for the body to be kept for public homage at Taliparamba area committee office to avoid unnecessary rush at Dheeraj's house..

The cremation was held adjacent to Dheeraj's house at a land which was bought by the CPM district committee from a person called Vijayan of Pattuvam. The party took the decision on Monday night itself to buy the land and completed the formalities on Tuesday.

A pyre was set up in this plot and Dheeraj's brother Adwaith, lit the pyre amidst the sloganeering of party supporters. CPM District secretary MV Jayarajan and Excise minister MV Govindan were also present during the cremation.

As the mortal remains entered the district at Mahe, MLAs AN Shamseer, KV Sumesh, M Vijin, former CPI MLA MV Jayarajan, CPM state committee member TV Rajesh, Rajya Sabha MP V Sivadasan, district panchayat president PP Divya, DYFI district president Manu Thomas and CPM district secretariat members were present.

They accompanied the procession from Mahe to Taliparamba. While Industries Minister P Rajeeve paid his final respects at Thalasserry, MLA TI Madhusoodanan and CPM central committee member EP Jayarajan too reached the house of Dheeraj at Taliparamba .