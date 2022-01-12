Leopard takes one of its cubs back, escapes

By Express News Service

PALAKKAD: The forest department officials were in for a surprise on Tuesday when the mother leopard managed to pull out one of the cubs from the cage with its paw and took it away without getting trapped.

The forest personnel had laid a trap by positioning a cage in the dilapidated house in Akkathethara panchayat where two cubs were recovered on Sunday. They had placed two cubs inside a large cage to trap the mother leopard so that they could be released into the forest.