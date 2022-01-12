STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Kerala

Leopard takes one of its cubs back, escapes

The forest department officials were in for a surprise on Tuesday when the mother leopard managed to pull out one of the cubs from the cage with its paw and took it away without getting trapped.

Published: 12th January 2022 06:22 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th January 2022 06:22 AM   |  A+A-

Leopard

Image used for representational purpose only.

By Express News Service

PALAKKAD:  The forest department officials were in for a surprise on Tuesday when the mother leopard managed to pull out one of the cubs from the cage with its paw and took it away without getting trapped.

The forest personnel had laid a trap by positioning a cage in the dilapidated house in Akkathethara panchayat where two cubs were recovered on Sunday. They had placed two cubs inside a large cage to trap the mother leopard so that they could be released into the forest. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Leopard
India Matters
Will judicial delay help the Maran brothers escape?
A youth winces as a health worker collects swab sample for Covid test, at the Majestic bus stand in Bengaluru on Tuesday. (Photo | EPS)
Unlike brain fog in UK, headache, bodyache primary symptoms of Omicron in India
A health worker administers booster dose to a beneficiary in Bengaluru. (Photo| Shriram B N, EPS)
COVID caseload touches 60,000 in Karnataka, only 117 patients in ICU
Venilal Malwala creamtes the unclaimed bodies after performing rituals. (Photo | EPS)
Angel of the dead who gives dignity to unclaimed bodies

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp