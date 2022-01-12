Wedding journey in ambulance; owner, driver face MVD music

Biju E Paul By

Express News Service

ALAPPUZHA: A ‘novel way’ adopted by an ambulance driver to go viral on social media has landed his friend in trouble. In a rare display of his yearning to go viral, a youth from Kattanam, Mavelikkara, himself an ambulance driver, rented an ambulance to travel back home with his bride from their wedding venue on Sunday. The vehicle was decorated, and the siren was in full blare along with DJ music as it carried the couple home. This was shot and the video was posted in the social media which went viral.

But the Motor Vehicles Department was quick to act. They confiscated the vehicle, and issued notices to ambulance driver Akash and owner Manu Varghese on Tuesday for violation of various sections of the Motor Vehicle (MV) Act.

“Ambulances are permitted to move patients to hopsitals or transport bodies. Tax exemption is given to them for the service they provide to the public. However, misuse of ambulances is rampant,” said Alappuzha Regional Transport Officer Saji Prasad. The ‘Angel ambulance’ that transported the couple is registered under Changanassery Regional Transport Office.

“They recorded a video and posted on social media and it went viral. Ambulance Drivers Union has lodged a complaint to the MV department. Based on the directives of Transport Commissioner M R Ajith Kumar, we have seized the vehicle and issued notice,” Prasad said. The permit of the vehicle will be temporarily cancelled and the licence of the driver will be suspended for at least six months as per sections 19 and 66 of MV Act, Prasad said.

The misuse of ambulances is rampant in the state. The accused in the murder of an SDPI leader in Alappuzha last month used an ambulance to escape. The police arrested the driver and seized the vehicle. Another ambulance was taken into custody in connection with the murder of BJP leader Renjith Sreenivasan.