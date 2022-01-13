Kerala actor abduction case: Crime Branch conducts search at Dileep's house in Aluva

By Express News Service

KOCHI: A Crime Branch team investigating the alleged conspiracy to kill the officers investigating the actor abduction and sexual assault case carried out a search at the residence of actor Dileep at Aluva on Thursday.

Other teams also conducted simultaneous searches at the residence of Dileep’s brother Anoop and the office of the film production house owned by Dileep in Kochi.

A team of officers led by Ernakulam Crime Branch SP Mohanachandran arrived at Dileep’s residence in four vehicles at 11.30 am. The house was found locked with no one present when the Crime Branch team reached for the search.

The team members scaled the walls of the compound to enter the premises as the gate was closed. They opened the gate to facilitate senior officers to enter the compound.

Later, Dileep’s sister who stays in Aluva came and opened the house. Around two hours after the raid started, Dileep also arrived at the house. Similarly, while searching the Grand Production House office at Chitoor Road, Kochi, only a few office staff were present.

Crime branch officers interact with actor Dileep's brother Anoop at his household in Paravoor Kavala in Aluva. (Photo | A Sanesh, EPS)

A case was registered against Dileep, his brother Anoop, brother-in-law Suraj, Appu, Baiju Chengamanadu and another person based on a statement given by director P Balachandrakumar.

The director claimed that a conspiracy was hatched to harm police officers who were part of the investigation in the actor abduction and rape case.

According to Balachandrakumar, the conspiracy was hatched at Dileep's house when the accused were watching videos of the actor’s arrest on YouTube on November 15, 2017.