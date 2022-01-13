STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Kerala records 13,468 fresh Covid-19 cases, 117 deaths

With 3,252 more people recovering from the virus since Wednesday, the total recoveries reached 52,11,014.

Published: 13th January 2022 06:18 PM  |   Last Updated: 13th January 2022 06:18 PM   |  A+A-

Health workers transport a wheelchair and oxygen cylinder to the Covid ICU atThiruvananthapuram General Hospital. (Photo | Vincent Pulickal)

By PTI

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Kerala on Thursday reported more than 10,000 fresh COVID-19 cases for the second day running with the state logging 13,468 new infections which raised the caseload to 53,17,490.

The southern state had reported 12,742 cases a day ago.

Kerala on Thursday also reported 117 deaths which raised the total fatalities in the state to 50,369, according to a government release.

Of the deaths, 21 were recorded over the last few days and 96 designated as COVID-19 deaths after receiving appeals based on the new guidelines of the Centre and the directions of the Supreme Court.

With 3,252 more people recovering from the virus since Wednesday, the total recoveries reached 52,11,014.

However, as the number of recoveries were much less than the new COVID-19 cases, the active cases rose to 64,529, the release said.

As many as 66,796 samples were tested in the last 24 hours.

Among the 14 districts, Thiruvananthapuram recorded the highest with 3,404 fresh cases followed by Ernakulam (2,394), Kozhikode (1,274), Thrissur (1,067) and Kottayam (913).

Of the new cases, 104 were health workers, 120 from outside the State and 12,553 infected through contact with the source of it not being clear in 691, the release said.

There are currently 1,57,292 people under surveillance in various districts, of whom 1,53,994 are in home or institutional quarantine and 3,298 in hospitals, the release said.

