Mollywood women’s issues: Govt sits on report after spending Rs 1.06 crore

The state government is sitting on the Justice K Hema Commission report regarding issues faced by women in Mollywood for which Rs 1.06 crore was spent from the exchequer.

Published: 13th January 2022 06:33 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th January 2022 06:33 AM   |  A+A-

By Toby Antony
Express News Service

KOCHI: The state government is sitting on the Justice K Hema Commission report regarding issues faced by women in Mollywood for which Rs 1.06 crore was spent from the exchequer. The department of cultural affairs revealed the expenditure details of the commission in the reply to an RTI query from social activist Raju Vazhakkala.

The three-member panel was chaired by Justice K Hema. Actor Sharada and former IAS officer K B Valsala Kumari were the other members. The panel was formed on July 1, 2017 after the actor abduction case, in which actor Dileep is an accused, kicked up a major public debate in the state.

The panel handed over its report to the state government on December 31, 2019. However, no action has been taken based on the report till now. The state government has also not tabled the report in the state assembly.

In a television programme, Culture Minister Saji Cherian said a committee headed by the department secretary with two undersecretary-ranked officers as members has been appointed to study the findings and recommendations of the commission and file a report. 

‘Govt spent Rs 7.5 crore to probe Rs 6.5-cr Solar scam’

Minister Saji Cherian said he has attended two meetings of the committee. “The commission’s report has several volumes which require a detailed study. I have come to know that the appointed committee has prepared a draft of its report. The final report is expected soon.

There will be action taken based on the committee’s report,” he said. The same was the fate of Justice Sivarajan Commission which filed a report regarding the Rs 6.5-crore solar scam. The government had spent Rs 7.5 crore for the commission and no further action was taken based on the report.

KNOW THE PANEL

3-member commission was chaired by Justice K Hema

Actor Sharada and former IAS officer K B Valsala Kumari were the other members

The panel was formed on July 1, 2017 after the actor abduction case kicked up a huge public debate

