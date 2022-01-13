STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Kerala

Taliparamba bids final adieu to slain SFI activist Dheeraj Rajendran

The pyre, set up on a plot adjacent to his house, was lit by his brother Adwaith. CPM district secretary M V Jayarajan and Excise minister M V Govindan were present during the cremation.

Published: 13th January 2022 06:16 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th January 2022 06:16 AM   |  A+A-

People paying tribute to Dheeraj at Thrichambaram near Taliparamba on Wednesday

By Express News Service

KANNUR: Accompanied by thunderous slogans by CPM activists, the mortal remains of Dheeraj Rajendran -- who was murdered by Youth Congress workers during a clash at the Government Engineering College in Idukki -- was cremated near his house at Trichambaram, near Taliparamba, on Wednesday. 

The pyre, set up on a plot adjacent to his house, was lit by his brother Adwaith. CPM district secretary M V Jayarajan and Excise minister M V Govindan were present during the cremation. Dheeraj’s mortal remains reached Trichambaram around 1am on Wednesday, some nine hours late than expected.

As Dheeraj’s body was brought home, father Rajendran and mother Pushkala broke down. The body was brought to the house by CPM as a procession from Idukki to Taliparamba. Long and unexpected stoppages, and the flow of party workers and supporters at various centres to pay their final respects, delayed the arrival at Taliparamba. 

Murder premeditated, says remand report
Idukki: The remand report of the two Youth Congress workers arrested in connection with Monday’s murder of SFI activist Dheeraj Rajendran near Government Engineering College in Painavu said the attack was premeditated. The report submitted in the First Class Magistrate Court in Kattappana on Wednesday stated that the Youth Congress workers, who assembled unlawfully in the college area on the college union election day, unleashed the attack with the intention to kill SFI activists.

The two arrested are Youth Congress Vazhathope mandalam president Nikhil Paily, 31, of Maniyarankudi and Jerin Jojo, 22, of Thadiyampadu, who is the outfit’s Idukki mandalam vice-president. They were remanded in judicial custody for 14 days.  As the investigation team could not find the knife used by Nikhil allegedly to stab Dhèeraj, the police will seek the custody of the duo for detailed interrogation on Thursday. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Dheeraj Rajendran SFI activist Taliparamba
India Matters
Will judicial delay help the Maran brothers escape?
A youth winces as a health worker collects swab sample for Covid test, at the Majestic bus stand in Bengaluru on Tuesday. (Photo | EPS)
Unlike brain fog in UK, headache, bodyache primary symptoms of Omicron in India
A health worker administers booster dose to a beneficiary in Bengaluru. (Photo| Shriram B N, EPS)
COVID caseload touches 60,000 in Karnataka, only 117 patients in ICU
Venilal Malwala creamtes the unclaimed bodies after performing rituals. (Photo | EPS)
Angel of the dead who gives dignity to unclaimed bodies

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp