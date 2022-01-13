Taliparamba bids final adieu to slain SFI activist Dheeraj Rajendran

By Express News Service

KANNUR: Accompanied by thunderous slogans by CPM activists, the mortal remains of Dheeraj Rajendran -- who was murdered by Youth Congress workers during a clash at the Government Engineering College in Idukki -- was cremated near his house at Trichambaram, near Taliparamba, on Wednesday.

The pyre, set up on a plot adjacent to his house, was lit by his brother Adwaith. CPM district secretary M V Jayarajan and Excise minister M V Govindan were present during the cremation. Dheeraj’s mortal remains reached Trichambaram around 1am on Wednesday, some nine hours late than expected.

As Dheeraj’s body was brought home, father Rajendran and mother Pushkala broke down. The body was brought to the house by CPM as a procession from Idukki to Taliparamba. Long and unexpected stoppages, and the flow of party workers and supporters at various centres to pay their final respects, delayed the arrival at Taliparamba.

Murder premeditated, says remand report

Idukki: The remand report of the two Youth Congress workers arrested in connection with Monday’s murder of SFI activist Dheeraj Rajendran near Government Engineering College in Painavu said the attack was premeditated. The report submitted in the First Class Magistrate Court in Kattappana on Wednesday stated that the Youth Congress workers, who assembled unlawfully in the college area on the college union election day, unleashed the attack with the intention to kill SFI activists.

The two arrested are Youth Congress Vazhathope mandalam president Nikhil Paily, 31, of Maniyarankudi and Jerin Jojo, 22, of Thadiyampadu, who is the outfit’s Idukki mandalam vice-president. They were remanded in judicial custody for 14 days. As the investigation team could not find the knife used by Nikhil allegedly to stab Dhèeraj, the police will seek the custody of the duo for detailed interrogation on Thursday.