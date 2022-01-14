STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Campaign against China is veiled attack on CPM: S Ramachandran Pillai

He was inaugurating the delegates meeting of the CPM Kottayam district conference here on Thursday.

Published: 14th January 2022 06:23 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th January 2022 06:23 AM

S Ramachandran Pillai

By Express News Service

KOTTAYAM: CPM Politburo member S Ramachandran Pillai said the unprecedented growth of China was the gain of socialism and there was a concerted global effort to attack this achievement through false campaigns. 

“China has become a moderately prosperous country now. They have also eradicated poverty in their country. With China emerging as a super power to question the hegemony of the United States, there is an organised global campaign against the country. This is against the backdrop of China developing relations with 109 countries and supplying Covid vaccine to 116 nations,” he said.

According to Pillai, the campaign against China in India is aimed to attack the CPM. “This attempt is to turn people’s sentiments against us and we have to resist this conscious campaign as well,” he said.

