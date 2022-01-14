Collectors can give solatium for Covid deaths outside Kerala

By Express News Service

KASARAGOD: The state government has empowered district collectors to provide financial assistance to the next of kin of those who died of Covid outside Kerala. The Department of Disaster Management issued the order after complaints from people that there was no provision for the families of Covid patients who died outside Kerala to apply for ex gratia Covid compensation.

According to the order issued on Thursday, the collector can release the compensation of Rs 50,000 based on the patient’s Covid certificate and death certificate. The money will be released from the State Disaster Response Fund (SDRF), said the order.

The collector can release the compensation from the SDRF even if the families are not able to furnish the cause of death certificate from other states, provided the patients died within 30 days of them testing positive. However, the families would have to furnish an affidavit stating that they had not applied for compensation in other states.

In a report submitted by Kasaragod collector, 50 people from the district died of Covid in hospitals in Mangaluru till October 13, 2021.