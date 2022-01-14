Covid 19: Kerala issues new guidelines for homecare management

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: In the wake of a rise in Covid cases, Health Minister Veena George has stressed on the importance of home care management. According to her it is the most practical and important method to be adopted by Covid patients, without major health issues, during the heightened spread of Covid.

She said family members should take utmost precaution not to catch infection while taking care of the patient at home. The health department has issued guidelines for home care management. The guideline recommends keeping a pulse oximeter handy. Persons with a blood oxygen level below 94 or a pulse rate above 90 should take medical help immediately.

If the pulse oximeter is not available, patients must check their lung capacity by holding the breath. If patients cannot hold breath for at least 25 seconds, they must seek medical help. If the holding capacity is below 15 second they shall take the medical help immediately.

Severe breathlessness, fainting, blood in phlegm, bluish colour to limbs, chest pain, excess fatigue, rapid heartbeat are symptoms that warrants emergency medical care. Covid outpatient care is available on www.esanjeevaniopd.in. For more details contact DISHA 1056, 104, 0471 2552056, 2551056.