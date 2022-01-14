STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Kerala

Covid 19: Kerala issues new guidelines for homecare management

In the wake of a rise in Covid cases, Health Minister Veena George has stressed on the importance of home care management.

Published: 14th January 2022 06:28 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th January 2022 06:28 AM   |  A+A-

A health worker conducts COVID-19 testing of commuters as 'Omicron' cases cases rise in India, at KSR railway station in Bengaluru. (Photo | PTI)

Image used for representational purpose. (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: In the wake of a rise in Covid cases, Health Minister Veena George has stressed on the importance of home care management. According to her it is the most practical and important method to be adopted by Covid patients, without major health issues, during the heightened spread of Covid.

She said family members should take utmost precaution not to catch infection while taking care of the patient at home. The health department has issued guidelines for home care management. The guideline recommends keeping a pulse oximeter handy. Persons with a blood oxygen level below 94 or a pulse rate above 90 should take medical help immediately.

If the pulse oximeter is not available, patients must check their lung capacity by holding the breath. If patients cannot hold breath for at least 25 seconds, they must seek medical help. If the holding capacity is below 15 second they shall take the medical help immediately.

Severe breathlessness, fainting, blood in phlegm, bluish colour to limbs, chest pain, excess fatigue, rapid heartbeat are symptoms that warrants emergency medical care. Covid outpatient care is available on www.esanjeevaniopd.in. For more details contact DISHA 1056, 104, 0471 2552056, 2551056.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
homecare management Kerala COVID 19
India Matters
A health worker collects a swab sample from a traveler at a train station to test for COVID-19 before allowing him to enter the city, in Mumbai. (Photo | AP)
Omicron tally nears 5500 mark as India reports 2.47 lakh fresh Covid cases
Representational Image. (File Photo)
Furnish asset information or forget rise in pay, Modi govt tells babus 
Finished solid bronze Actor statuettes are displayed during the 25th Annual Casting of the Screen Actors Guild Awards at American Fine Arts Foundry,.(File Photo |AP)
SAG nominations: 'Power of the Dog' leads, 'Squid Game' creates history 
‘Bal Mitra Thana’ have been opened in Purnia and Nalanda districts. (Photo | EPS)
‘Bal Mitra Thana’: Bihar police stations get child-friendly hues

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp