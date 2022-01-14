Covid 19: Kerala may not shut down schools; restrictions likely

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Amid a huge surge in Covid cases, the general education department is considering imposing some restrictions in schools to insulate students from the raging pandemic at the fag end of the academic year. Though a total shutdown of schools is unlikely, limiting the ongoing offline mode of instruction to higher classes may be considered.

Sources in the general education department said closing down schools completely is not a practical solution as students are set to appear for the annual examination soon.

Curbs on schools after considering experts’ views: Sivankutty

“The proposal that has been floated is to allow the ongoing classroom mode of instruction only for students of Classes X and XII who are facing the board examinations in a little over two months,” said a senior official. The classes for other students will be reverted to either fully online or digital modes.

If health experts concur, arrangements will also be made to curtail the number of hours for classroom-based instruction in schools. General Education Minister V Sivankutty met Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Thursday morning to discuss the plan of action to be adopted in schools.

Health experts are of the view that Covid has had little impact on students since the schools reopened on November 1. However, they have also suggested that the response to the rapidly-spreading Omicron variant needs to be reassessed.

“A final decision on restrictions to be imposed in schools will be taken after considering the views of experts at the Covid assessment meeting to be chaired by Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Friday,” Sivankutty told reporters here on Thursday.