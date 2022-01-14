STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Kerala

Kerala HC to hear anticipatory bail plea of Dileep on Tuesday

The state informed the court that until then Dileep will not be arrested.

Published: 14th January 2022 03:23 PM  |   Last Updated: 14th January 2022 03:23 PM   |  A+A-

Malayalam actor Dileep being taken for evidence collection at Hotel Abad Plaza in Kochi

Malayalam actor Dileep. (File Photo | Express)

By IANS

KOCHI: The Kerala High Court will on Tuesday hear the anticipatory bail plea of actor Dileep in the actress abduction case.

The court deferred the case saying that it needs to study the details of the fresh revelations against the actor.

The state informed the court that until then Dileep will not be arrested.

On Thursday, the crime branch probing the case, had raided the residences of the actor, his brother and a few others in the wake of the fresh disclosures made by Malayalam movie director Balachandra Kumar, a close friend of Dileep.

Last week, the police had registered a fresh case under non-bailable clauses against Dileep, his brother Anoop, his brother-in-law Sooraj and other family members.

Dileep had moved the court seeking anticipatory bail.

Kumar, who recently fell out with Dileep, had told the police that the actor is in possession of a few clips of the female actor who was sexually assaulted and also pointed out that the actor had threatened to take his 'own' action against a few police officials who was probing the actress abduction case.

The actor presented himself before the police probe team and gave his detailed statement and on Wednesday he testified the same before a local magistrate.

Incidentally, the visuals which according to Kumar has been seen by Dileep, till now has only been seen by the trial court and hence the fresh revelation by Kumar has landed the actor in deep trouble.

In his plea, Dileep said all the revelations are "baseless" and that he has done no wrong.

Dileep was arrested in 2017 and lodged in prison in a case related to a gang sexually assaulting a frontline heroine of South Indian movies and filming the scenes.

After two months in jail, he was released on bail and the trial in the case is on, when the fresh revelation has come.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Dileep Sexual assault Actress abduction Kerala
India Matters
A health worker collects a swab sample from a traveler at a train station to test for COVID-19 before allowing him to enter the city, in Mumbai. (Photo | AP)
Omicron tally nears 5500 mark as India reports 2.47 lakh fresh Covid cases
Representational Image. (File Photo)
Furnish asset information or forget rise in pay, Modi govt tells babus 
Finished solid bronze Actor statuettes are displayed during the 25th Annual Casting of the Screen Actors Guild Awards at American Fine Arts Foundry,.(File Photo |AP)
SAG nominations: 'Power of the Dog' leads, 'Squid Game' creates history 
‘Bal Mitra Thana’ have been opened in Purnia and Nalanda districts. (Photo | EPS)
‘Bal Mitra Thana’: Bihar police stations get child-friendly hues

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp