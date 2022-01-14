STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Kerala

Kerala reports over 16,338 new Covid cases

The Covid death toll in Kerala rose to 50,568 after 20 more people died of the lethal virus.

Published: 14th January 2022 07:10 PM  |   Last Updated: 14th January 2022 07:10 PM   |  A+A-

Health workers transport a wheelchair and oxygen cylinder to the Covid ICU atThiruvananthapuram General Hospital. (Photo | Vincent Pulickal)

By IANS

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Kerala on Friday reported over 16,000 fresh Covid-19 cases, with a total of 16,338 people testing positive for the coronavirus in the southern state, officials said.

Meanwhile, the Covid death toll in Kerala rose to 50,568 after 20 more people died of the lethal virus.

A statement from Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said that 68,971 samples were tested for Covid-19 in the last 24 hours.

The daily Test Positivity Rate has touched 23.69 per cent on Friday.

Thiruvananthapuram district continues to record the highest daily cases followed by Ernakulam, both clocking over 3,000 cases.

There are a total of 76,819 active cases in the state.

Meanwhile, amid the spike in the number of Covid cases, a record 75,000 pilgrims at the popular Sabarimala temple watched the Makara Jyothi (celestial light) which appears on the horizon late on Friday evening.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Kerala Covid-19 Coronavirus Omicron
India Matters
Health workers shift a patient on a stretcher at a COVID-19 hospital in Ahmedabad (File Photo for Representational Purpose| AP)
India logs 2.68 lakh Covid cases, 402 deaths in a day; Omicron tally reaches 6,041
Patient infected with COVID-19 being treated at a Covid-19 care centre at Commonwealth Games (CWG) Village sports complex in New Delhi. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
Positivity rate up but fresh Covid-19 cases see slight dip
The first jallikattu event in Madurai began successfully at Avaniyapuram. (Photo| EPS)
Ministers flag off Palamedu jallikattu in Madurai amid Covid safety protocols
For representational purposes
Maharashtra to have a village of books in every district soon

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp