Malappuram: Teachers, SFI activists hurt in clash at school

The incident occurred when SFI activists entered the headmistress’ room and started an arguement with her on the action taken against a student.

By Express News Service

MALAPPURAM: SFI activists and teachers clashed at the Chekkutty Haji Memorial High School (CHMHS), Pookolathur, in Manjeri on Thursday. SFI leaders Nithin K, Abijith V and Rafi C and school headmistress Jayasree were injured in the incident.  

The incident occurred when SFI activists entered the headmistress’ room and started an arguement with her on the action taken against a student. “The headmistress had contacted the mother of the student after the student cooperated with the strike called by SFI on Tuesday.

We entered the school to question the attitude of the headmistress. However, a large number of school staff attacked SFI activists,” said Muhamadali Shihab, an SFI activist. IUML Pulpatta committee said that SFI and DYFI men attacked the headmistress and teachers of the school. 

