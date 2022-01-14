Verdict in rape case against Bishop Franco Mulakkal likely on Friday

By Express News Service

KOTTAYAM: More than three-and-half-years after Kuravilangadu police registered a case against former Jalandhar Bishop Franco Mulakkal on a rape complaint filed by a nun, the additional district and sessions court I in Kottayam is expected pronounce the verdict on Friday. Taking into account the possible law-and-order issues, police have beefed up security in Kottayam, especially on the collectorate premises where the court is situated.

On Thursday, the deputy collector issued a circular directing all employees in the collectorate to wear their office identity cards to enter the office premises. The nun lodged a complaint before the then Kottayam district police chief Harisankar on June 29, 2018. She said she was raped at a guest house in Kuravilangad in May 2014 and later was sexually exploited on several occasions till 2016.

After the complaint was transferred to the Kuravilangad police station, a case was registered against the bishop and a special investigation team was formed under the then Vaikom DySP K Subhash. The probe team recorded the arrest of the bishop on September 21 after continuously interrogating him for three days at Tripunithura.

He was jailed for 25 days after the court remanded him. The 2,000-page chargesheet was submitted on April 4. The trial began in November 2019, which got delayed due to various reasons including the pandemic and lockdown. At the same time, the trial was done under in-camera proceedings and media were prevented from reporting the details of the trial as per the request of Franco’s counsel.

Punishment

Bishop Franco has been charged for rape, wrongful confinement and other offences.If found guilty, he may get a punishment of life imprisonment or a minimum imprisonment of not less than 10 years.