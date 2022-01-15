First Covid-era ‘uru’ MSV Burhan sets sail from Beypore to Qatar

STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Bringing cheers to the ‘uru’ (dhow) manufacturing industry and the artisans of Beypore, the first wooden marvel made during Covid times set off to Qatar on Friday.

Published: 15th January 2022

By Amiya Meethal
Express News Service

KOZHIKODE: Bringing cheers to the ‘uru’ (dhow) manufacturing industry and the artisans of Beypore, the first wooden marvel made during Covid times set off to Qatar on Friday. It’s after two years that an uru is sailing from Beypore port, which is globally known for manufacturing of the type of dhow. The uru – MSV Burhan – is 120-ft-long, 27-ft-wide and 13-fthigh.

“It was completed in oneand- a-half-years by 15 hardworking traditional artisans of Beypore who were guided by chief artisan Vadakkepatt Surendran,” said P O Hashim, managing director of the Haji PI Ahmed Koya firm which built the dhow. The uru, made for a private businessman in Qatar, is expected to reach its destination in 8 to 10 days.

An uru of almost the same size will leave Beypore next month. Another small but specially- built dhow, which makes extensive use of coir, will set off later. The vessels have been made by the same company as per orders from Qatar. The 27-ft-long specially-built dhow would be exhibited at the international dhow festival as part of FIFA World Cup.

Established in 1885, the firm Haji PI Ahmed Koya has built nearly 200 Urus some of them up to 160-ft-long. “Urus are the global pride of Beypore and the resumption of their construction will give a fillip to the commercial activities that have remained stagnant during the pandemic,” said Beypore ports officer K Ashwani Prathap.

