Franco Mulakkal acquitted: Justice brutally murdered, laments Sister Lucy Kalapura

By Express News Service

KOZHIKODE: Reacting to the acquittal of Bishop Franco Mulakkal, rebel Catholic nun Sr Lucy Kalapura said “Lady Justice had been brutally murdered in the court room.” She also shared a poster on her facebook page with the words, “after hearing all grievances with her eyes covered and ears shut, the verdict came - fate.”

Later talking to reporters, Sr. Lucy said it was “crystal clear that justice was not delivered” to the victim. “The verdict is painful as a nun. It cannot be taken as the right verdict. The fight should continue for the victim to to get justice.”

Terming the jubilations after the acquittal of the bishop as “frightening”, Sr. Lucy said “the opposite party has immense wealth to fight the case whereas the nuns have only the support of the society.”

She also expressed fears that in the wake of the verdict “those who wield power and influence in the church” would become more aggressive against the nuns who stand up to speak the truth.