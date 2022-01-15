Pinarayi calls for state-level tie-ups with regional parties to counter BJP at Centre

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has called for an alliance of regional parties that oppose BJP, and other democratic forces to take on the saffron party at the Centre. Stating that currently there’s no relevance for a national political alternative, he said forging alliances as per the prevailing political scenario in each state would be more practical.

Though Pinarayi said Congress cannot be an alternative to BJP as it has faced a credibility loss, it’s evident that the new political line supports regional-level alliances with the party wherever possible. The apparent shift in political stance is in line with the recent CPM central committee decision which proposed regional tie-ups as per each state’s scenario.

Inaugurating the CPM Thiruvananthapuram district conference at Parassala on Friday, Pinarayi elaborated on the party’s proposed political and tactical line to be discussed in the Party Congress. He said the Left has a crucial role to play in these alliances. Referring to the forthcoming UP elections, Pinarayi said once there are strong alternatives against the BJP in each state, it would be practical to think about a national alliance.

Referring to Rahul Gandhi’s statement on a Hindu Rashtra, he said the Congress has been following communal appeasement. The Congress has become the BJP’s B team, as many Congress leaders are shifting to the saffron party. The Congress and the BJP follow similar economic policies. The BJP-led Centre has been trying to communalise constitutional bodies. Attempts are on to destroy the federal system in the country.

SilverLine

Pinarayi came down heavily on the UDF and BJP for opposing the SilverLine project. Alleging that the Opposition has been trying to sabotage SilverLine, he said the attempt was to prevent all developmental activities in the state. The BJP and Jamaat-e-Islami have been campaigning against the government, he said.

Murder politics

Pinarayi also lashed out at the Congress over the recent murder of SFI activist Dheeraj. The Congress leaders by justifying Dheeraj’s murder, are attempting to murder him again, he alleged. So far 134 CPM cadre were killed by Congressmen while 215 were killed by Sangh Parivar, he said.