STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Kerala

Pinarayi differs with colleague Ramachandran Pillai on China

The party is of the view that as a socialist nation, China has not been able to oppose imperialist forces as effectively as it should have done, said Pinarayi.

Published: 15th January 2022 05:52 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th January 2022 05:53 AM   |  A+A-

Pinarayi vijayan

Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan (Photo | EPS/Albin Mathew)

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: A day after CPM politburo member S Ramachandran Pillai (SRP) courted controversy by showering praises on China, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan chose to differ with his party colleague’s stance. The party is of the view that as a socialist nation, China has not been able to oppose imperialist forces as effectively as it should have done, said Pinarayi.

Inaugurating the CPM Thiruvananthapuram district conference at Parassala on Friday, Pinarayi said in view of the changing global scenario, socialist countries have been able to make necessary interventions. Countries like China, Cuba, North Korea, Vietnam and Laos have been successfully projecting anti-imperialist alternatives.

“These countries are successful in ensuring minimum standards in sectors like education, health and housing. China, under Xi Jinping, had earlier announced measures to save about 19 crore people from the clutches of starvation. Now, they have declared that they have been able to achieve the same,” said Pinarayi.

Though China could achieve certain targets, there are certain limitations too, he said. They have admitted that the country is facing issues related to inequality and corruption within the dispensation. “The CPM party congress had discussed the ideological issues on China. The party is of the view that China, being a socialist nation, has not been opposing imperialist forces as effectively as it should. That’s our stance even now,” said Pinarayi.

SilverLine
Pinarayi came down heavily on the UDF and BJP for opposing the SilverLine project. Alleging that the Opposition has been trying to sabotage SilverLine, he said the attempt was to prevent all developmental activities in the state. The BJP and Jamaat-e-Islami have been campaigning against the government, he said. 

Murder politics
Pinarayi also lashed out at the Congress over the recent murder of SFI activist Dheeraj. The Congress leaders by justifying Dheeraj’s murder, are attempting to murder him again, he alleged. So far 134 CPM cadre were killed by Congressmen while 215 were killed by Sangh Parivar, he said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
China Pinarayi Vijayan S Ramachandran Pillai
India Matters
Health workers shift a patient on a stretcher at a COVID-19 hospital in Ahmedabad (File Photo for Representational Purpose| AP)
India logs 2.68 lakh Covid cases, 402 deaths in a day; Omicron tally reaches 6,041
Patient infected with COVID-19 being treated at a Covid-19 care centre at Commonwealth Games (CWG) Village sports complex in New Delhi. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
Positivity rate up but fresh Covid-19 cases see slight dip
The first jallikattu event in Madurai began successfully at Avaniyapuram. (Photo| EPS)
Ministers flag off Palamedu jallikattu in Madurai amid Covid safety protocols
For representational purposes
Maharashtra to have a village of books in every district soon

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp