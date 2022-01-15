Pinarayi differs with colleague Ramachandran Pillai on China

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: A day after CPM politburo member S Ramachandran Pillai (SRP) courted controversy by showering praises on China, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan chose to differ with his party colleague’s stance. The party is of the view that as a socialist nation, China has not been able to oppose imperialist forces as effectively as it should have done, said Pinarayi.

Inaugurating the CPM Thiruvananthapuram district conference at Parassala on Friday, Pinarayi said in view of the changing global scenario, socialist countries have been able to make necessary interventions. Countries like China, Cuba, North Korea, Vietnam and Laos have been successfully projecting anti-imperialist alternatives.

“These countries are successful in ensuring minimum standards in sectors like education, health and housing. China, under Xi Jinping, had earlier announced measures to save about 19 crore people from the clutches of starvation. Now, they have declared that they have been able to achieve the same,” said Pinarayi.

Though China could achieve certain targets, there are certain limitations too, he said. They have admitted that the country is facing issues related to inequality and corruption within the dispensation. “The CPM party congress had discussed the ideological issues on China. The party is of the view that China, being a socialist nation, has not been opposing imperialist forces as effectively as it should. That’s our stance even now,” said Pinarayi.

SilverLine

Pinarayi came down heavily on the UDF and BJP for opposing the SilverLine project. Alleging that the Opposition has been trying to sabotage SilverLine, he said the attempt was to prevent all developmental activities in the state. The BJP and Jamaat-e-Islami have been campaigning against the government, he said.

Murder politics

Pinarayi also lashed out at the Congress over the recent murder of SFI activist Dheeraj. The Congress leaders by justifying Dheeraj’s murder, are attempting to murder him again, he alleged. So far 134 CPM cadre were killed by Congressmen while 215 were killed by Sangh Parivar, he said.