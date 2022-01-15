Pinarayi urges Guv Khan to stay as chancellor of varsities

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Giving indications about the end of the ongoing cold war between Governor Arif Mohammed Khan and the state government over the alleged political interference in universities, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan spoke to Khan over phone twice and also wrote to him to resume his duties as chancellor.

Pinarayi’s first phone call to the governor was on Thursday. He then sent a letter with the same request and later followed it up with a call on Friday before leaving for the US for treatment. Sources said the governor responded positively to Pinarayi’s request. Khan had softened his stance already when he told the media that he was satisfied with the response of the government to the issues that he had raised. The CM had written three letters to the governor explaining the government’s stance and requested him to resume his duties as chancellor.

On December 8, Khan had written a strongly-worded letter to the CM expressing anguish over the alleged political interference in universities. He said he was ready to relinquish the chancellor’s post and asked the CM to take over the role.