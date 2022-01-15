STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Suspension of offline classes only a precautionary measure: Kerala Minister V Sivankutty

Arrangements will be made to finish portions for SSLC exam by February first week and Higher Secondary exam by the last week of February, Minister V Sivankutty said.

Published: 15th January 2022 12:53 PM  |   Last Updated: 15th January 2022 02:12 PM   |  A+A-

School

Image used for representational purpose. (File photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: A day after COVID restrictions were announced in schools, General Education Minister V Sivankutty clarified on Saturday, January 15, 2022, that suspension of offline classes for students of classes 1 to 9 for two weeks from January 21 was only a precautionary measure. He also added that the Covid spread was less among school children.

The curbs on offline classes for students of classes 1 to 9 was applicable for all schools including those affiliated to national boards. Stressing that the safety of children was paramount, Sivankutty said the timetable of online classes will be rearranged soon. 

Arrangements will be made to finish portions for SSLC exam by February first week and Higher Secondary exam by the last week of February. Focus areas have been identified for students of classes 10 and 12, he added. As many as 35 lakh students will revert to online mode of education for two weeks from January 21. 

A high level meeting of the General Education Department will be held on Monday to evolve a new set of guidelines for conduct of classes. There will be no change in the SSLC and Higher Secondary exam dates, Sivankutty said. 

Vaccination for students in the 15-18 age group will be completed soon and special care will be taken of students in Classes 10 to 12 who are attending offline classes in schools, the Minister said. He also added that arrangements will be made to administer vaccines to students in schools. 

