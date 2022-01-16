STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Man throws acid on wife, daughter in Wayanad

The incident took place at the couple’s rented house near Ambalavayal Phantom Rock tourism centre in Ayiramkolli ward at 1 pm.

Acid Attack

For representational purpose.

By Express News Service

KALPETTA: A man threw acid on his wife and daughter at Ambalavayal in Wayanad on Saturday. The injured Nijitha Sanal, 31, and 12-year-old Alakananda were admitted to Kozhikode Medical College Hospital.

The incident took place at the couple’s rented house near Ambalavayal Phantom Rock tourism centre in Ayiramkolli ward at 1 pm. The initial conclusion is that family problems and quarrels led to the acid attack. “The family is from Kottiyoor, Kannur, and they have been staying here for last few months.

The husband was not living with them owing to family issues. When the acid attack occurred, there were some tourists near the Phantom Rock tourism centre. They heard the cry and informed other locals. It’s learned that Nijitha has serious burn injuries on face and the daughter’s eyes were injured in the attack,” said Sheeja Babu, Ayiramkolli ward member.

Police have registered a case against the accused Sanal Kumar under Sections 326 (b) and 307 of IPC. The accused escaped on his bike after the attack. Ambalavayal police have started a search for the accused.

