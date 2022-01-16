STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Kerala

Returning a treasure, for posterity

Instrumental in setting up the Kerala Forest Research Institute, P N Nair has written a book bringing vast knowledge on state forests into public domain, reports Aathira Haridas 

Published: 16th January 2022 06:54 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th January 2022 06:54 AM   |  A+A-

By Aathira Haridas
Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: At 93, retired principal chief conservator of forests P N Nair has achieved yet another milestone. As an ode to the forests of Kerala and his forest service years, he has published a book on forests and forestry, a must-have handbook for all nature enthusiasts. He says he is truly happy that the book has finally been published.

For the work that began during his time in the forest service could only reach fruition during the pandemic times. Christened Forests and Forestry with Special Reference to Kerala, the book puts the state’s forests in the spotlight. 

Having started off as a silviculture research officer in 1957, Nair was instrumental in setting up the Kerala Forest Research Institute in Peechi. Ever since, till his retirement in 1987, his was an active presence in the forest service, a period which he looks back fondly at. Though he started writing about the forest wealth of Kerala then, life just got busier for Nair even after retirement. 

“When the pandemic started, I was restricted to my home. My social engagements took a beating and I didn’t know what to do. And that’s when I started sifting through the old work,” he says.He found the papers infested by termites. “They would fall apart if held. That’s how I got back to the book,” recalls Nair, who resides at Jawahar Nagar in Thiruvananthapuram. 

Over the past two years, he reworked the book, updating data. It was published by Fabian Books a week ago.Through the book, Nair says he is trying to introduce the forest wealth and its contributions to the economy.  The book delves into the forests of Kerala and is a detailed compendium of everything related to forests, soils, plantations, forest management and so on.

His first book ‘Keralathile Vanasasyangal’ was published in 1985. The book features 430 plant species and their detailed information. He feels he should have continued writing.  “I don’t think I can write another book. But I do think I should have written more. There’s a lot left to write about the forests of Kerala. I wrote this book to bring knowledge on forests out into the public domain,” he says.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
Health workers shift a patient on a stretcher at a COVID-19 hospital in Ahmedabad (File Photo for Representational Purpose| AP)
India logs 2.68 lakh Covid cases, 402 deaths in a day; Omicron tally reaches 6,041
Patient infected with COVID-19 being treated at a Covid-19 care centre at Commonwealth Games (CWG) Village sports complex in New Delhi. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
Positivity rate up but fresh Covid-19 cases see slight dip
The first jallikattu event in Madurai began successfully at Avaniyapuram. (Photo| EPS)
Ministers flag off Palamedu jallikattu in Madurai amid Covid safety protocols
For representational purposes
Maharashtra to have a village of books in every district soon

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp