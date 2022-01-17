STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Goonda kills 19-year-old youth, brings dead body to police station in Kottayam

According to the police, Jomon arrived at Shan’s house by 9.30 pm on Sunday and took him in an autorickshaw. With Shan not returning by late in the night, his parents lodged a complaint.

By Express News Service

KOTTAYAM: In a shocking incident, a goonda surrendered at the police station along with the body of a 19-year-old man, whom he beat to death in Kottayam in the early hours of Monday. The deceased was identified as Shan Babu, who hailed from Muttambalam in the outskirts of Kottayam town. The Kottayam East Police recorded the arrest of Jomon K Jose, aka KD Jomon, 40 of Mullankuzhy in Kottayam in connection with the incident.

According to police, Jomon arrived at Shan’s house by 9.30 pm on Sunday and took him in an autorickshaw. With Shan not returning by late in the night, his parents lodged a complaint at the East Police station. While the search was progressing to find him, Jomon arrived at the police station by 3.30 am with Shan on his shoulder. Jomon informed the police that he killed him. Though police took Shan to the hospital nearby, he was declared dead.

The police said Jomon, a history sheeter, was earlier charged under the Kerala Anti-Social Activities (Prevention) Act (KAPPA), 2007, and deported from the district. After securing a favourable court order, Jomon returned to the district recently. It is learnt Jomon killed Shan suspecting that the latter passed information to the police about ganja activities of the accused. As per reports, Shan was beaten with an iron rod, stick and stone, which led to his death.

