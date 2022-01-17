STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Kerala

Kerala records 22,946 fresh COVID-19 cases

The growth rate of new virus cases has shot up by 182 per cent compared to the number of cases reported in the previous week.

Published: 17th January 2022 06:48 PM  |   Last Updated: 17th January 2022 06:48 PM   |  A+A-

A health worker collects swab sample for Covid test in Bengaluru. (Photo | Nagaraja Gadekal, EPS)

A health worker collects swab sample for Covid test. ( File Photo | Nagaraja Gadekal, EPS)

By PTI

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The number of daily COVID-19 cases continued to rise sharply in Kerala with the state reporting 22,946 fresh infections on Monday taking the total caseload to 53,92,652, a health bulletin said.

The state Health Department said the growth rate of new virus cases has shot up by 182 per cent compared to the number of cases reported in the previous week (January 10 and 16).

The toll in the state touched 50,904 with 72 virus-related deaths, it said.

Among the new deaths, 18 were recorded over the last few days and 54 designated as COVID-19 deaths after receiving appeals based on the new guidelines of the Centre and the directions of the Supreme Court.

"Currently, there are 1,21,458 active COVID-19 cases in the state out of which only 3.7 per cent require hospitalisation," the state government said in a press release.

Among the districts, Thiruvananthapuram recorded 5,863 cases, the highest in the state, followed by Ernakulam with 4,100 cases and Kozhikode with 2,043 cases. The state had tested 69,373 samples in the last 24 hours.

Out of those found infected, 181 reached the state from outside while 22,179 contracted the disease from their contacts. The source of infection of 442 is yet to be traced.

Meanwhile, 5,280 persons recuperated from the disease on Monday taking the total recoveries in the state to 52,28,710.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Kerala Covid-19 Coronavirus
India Matters
For representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
COVID wave ebbing in Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata?
A health worker collects swab sample for Covid test in Bengaluru. (Photo | Nagaraja Gadekal, EPS)
New Covid cases dip in Karnataka, Bommai rules out lockdown
A health worker collects swab samples of a man in Bengaluru on Saturday.
17 days into third Covid wave, doctors already stretched
Senior citizens can get a booster shot 39 weeks after their second dose | Express
Dial Chennai Corporation helpline to get Covid booster shots at home

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp