No need to publish Justice K Hema Committee report: Kerala Women's Commission chief P Sathidevi

KOZHIKODE: Five members of the Women In Cinema Collective (WCC) on Sunday met Women's Commission chairperson P Sathidevi demanding the disclosure of the Justice K Hema Committee report that studied the troubles being faced by women in the film industry.

The committee was constituted based on the WCC's request before Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan against the backdrop of the actress abduction incident in 2017. However, P Sathidevi told reporters here that there is no need to publish the Hema Committee report that was submitted to the government in 2018.

According to the government, the report was not to be made public in order to respect the privacy of the statements given by the women in film industry.

The WCC members - director Anjali Menon, singer Sayanora, script writer Deedi Damodaran, actor Parvathy Thiruvoth and Padmapriya - had to approach the women's commission again as they alleged that the government had not considered their recommendations, despite the commission having submitted its report four years ago.

The government had already told WCC that it is not obliged to publish the report as the committee was not formed based on the commissions of inquiry act. She said she would inform the government about the issues raised by the WCC regarding the problems of women in the industry. It was up to the film production companies to ensure safety of women, she said.

Actress Parvathy Thiruvoth said she has detailed her personal problems before the Hema committee. "Those who post on social media in support of the actress who was assaulted should clarify whether there is an internal complaint committee in their own production company. That is how we should stand with women," said Parvathy.