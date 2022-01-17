STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Kerala

No need to publish Justice K Hema Committee report: Kerala Women's Commission chief P Sathidevi

According to the government, the report was not to be made public in order to respect the privacy of the statements given by the women in film industry.

Published: 17th January 2022 02:44 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th January 2022 02:44 AM   |  A+A-

WCC members handing over a copy of their recommendations to be included in the cinema policy to Kerala Women’s Commission chairperson P Sathidevi in Kozhikode

WCC members handing over a copy of their recommendations to be included in the cinema policy to Kerala Women’s Commission chairperson P Sathidevi in Kozhikode. (Photo| EPS)

By Express News Service

KOZHIKODE: Five members of the Women In Cinema Collective (WCC) on Sunday met Women's Commission chairperson P Sathidevi demanding the disclosure of the Justice K Hema Committee report that studied the troubles being faced by women in the film industry.

The committee was constituted based on the WCC's request before Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan against the backdrop of the actress abduction incident in 2017. However, P Sathidevi told reporters here that there is no need to publish the Hema Committee report that was submitted to the government in 2018.

According to the government, the report was not to be made public in order to respect the privacy of the statements given by the women in film industry.

The WCC members - director Anjali Menon, singer Sayanora, script writer Deedi Damodaran, actor Parvathy Thiruvoth and Padmapriya - had to approach the women's commission again as they alleged that the government had not considered their recommendations, despite the commission having submitted its report four years ago. 

The government had already told WCC that it is not obliged to publish the report as the committee was not formed based on the commissions of inquiry act. She said she would inform the government about the issues raised by the WCC regarding the problems of women in the industry. It was up to the film production companies to ensure safety of women, she said.

Actress Parvathy Thiruvoth said she has detailed her personal problems before the Hema committee. "Those who post on social media in support of the actress who was assaulted should clarify whether there is an internal complaint committee in their own production company. That is how we should stand with women," said Parvathy.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Justice K Hema Hema Committee report Hema Committee Women In Cinema Collective Kerala Womens Commission Anjali Menon Parvathy Thiruvoth
India Matters
Health workers shift a patient on a stretcher at a COVID-19 hospital in Ahmedabad (File Photo for Representational Purpose| AP)
India logs 2.68 lakh Covid cases, 402 deaths in a day; Omicron tally reaches 6,041
Patient infected with COVID-19 being treated at a Covid-19 care centre at Commonwealth Games (CWG) Village sports complex in New Delhi. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
Positivity rate up but fresh Covid-19 cases see slight dip
The first jallikattu event in Madurai began successfully at Avaniyapuram. (Photo| EPS)
Ministers flag off Palamedu jallikattu in Madurai amid Covid safety protocols
For representational purposes
Maharashtra to have a village of books in every district soon

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp