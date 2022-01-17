Slow pace of offline classes worries Plus-Two students in Kerala ahead of board exams

Sovi Vidyadharan By

Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Even as the restrictions planned in schools from January 21 would not affect students of Class X and XII who are set to attempt the Board exams in a little over two months, there are concerns especially among higher secondary students about unfinished portions due to the slow pace of ongoing offline classes in schools.

Since classes in the previous academic year were more or less in online mode, focus areas were identified for each subject well in advance. The examination scheme was designed in such a manner, that a student could score maximum marks from the focus areas alone.

In the wake of a large number of students securing full A+ grade last year, it was decided that only 70 per cent of the questions would be from the focus areas this year.

"Even though offline classes began in schools from November 1, a student gets only 2-3 half-day classes a week due to the batch-wise restrictions. If classes continue at the current pace, even the focus area portions will not be covered," warned AV Indulal of Kerala Aided Teachers' Association. He also flayed the General Education Department for delaying the announcement of focus area till the end of December.

According to Indulal, classes for Standards X and XII should be reverted to online mode fully so that the portions could be completed well in time. “Students can come to schools for practical sessions and for doubt clearance as was done in the previous year,” he suggested.

Plus Two students have a series of exams awaiting them from the end of January. The Plus One improvement exams, to be attended by a large number of Plus Two students, will begin on January 31. This will be followed by the Plus Two practical exams from February 21 and the Plus Two model exams from February 16 before the final exams begin on March 30.

"We have demanded that the practical exams should be held after the Board exams so that the time can be used for covering the portions. While the practical exams are being conducted, exam valuation can be held for languages and other subjects. By the time the practical exams are over, the valuation for Science subjects can commence. This arrangement will not cause much delay in result declaration," opined Anil M George of Higher Secondary School Teachers' Association.

Meanwhile, a section of teachers have questioned the rationale of imposing restrictions in schools. They have also complained that the General Education Department has not sought the feedback of stakeholders before announcing curbs in schools.

"Nowhere have schools been identified as being responsible for spread of COVID. The general education department should conduct a thorough study on the impact of COVID in schools and only then impose any sort of restrictions," said M Salahudeen of Kerala Pradesh School Teachers’ Association.

